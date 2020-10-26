1/1
Robert A. Bucci
1956 - 2020
Bucci, Robert A.
Robert A. Bucci, 64, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Dorice (Gendreau) Bucci for 42 years.
Born in Providence, Robert was the son of the late Albert E. and Gloria C. (Carlotti) Bucci and son in law of the late Dr. Alvin G. and Therese M. (Theriault) Gendreau.
Robert attended Blessed Sacrament School, LaSalle Academy and Providence College. He was a successful entrepreneur and then joined Prudential Insurance in 1976, as his father had done years prior. In 1987, he established A. R. Bucci Insurance Agency in North Providence with his brother Jeffrey, and in the 1990s also worked with Metropolitan Insurance.
He was an avid golfer all his life, a member of Crestwood Country Club, Metacomet Country Club and later Pleasant Valley Country Club. When he was not golfing, he enjoyed collecting vintage golf clubs, especially Wilson Putters.
Robert, like many, had a passion for automobiles. Since childhood, he was a collector and builder of automobile model kits and slot cars, and also owned many unique automobiles throughout the course of his life.
He was a loving and devoted father and always worked hard to support his family, making sure that they always had what they needed. He had an enormous heart, giving personality and was always willing to offer help or advice to a friend in need. An excellent cook, Robert always made sure to carry on important family traditions – weekly Sunday dinner and the Christmas Eve celebration of "La Vigilia".
Besides his wife, Robert is survived by two sons, Michael R. Bucci and Thomas M. Bucci of Providence, a brother, A. Jeffrey Bucci of Cranston and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, but never forgotten.
Funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The San Miguel School of Providence or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service or celebration will be held at a future date to be determined and notification will be given. Until that time, we invite any of Bob's family, relatives, friends, clients, associates, etc. to offer their condolences at his gravesite at Saint Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, RI (Section P, Lot 189) beginning from October 31 forward.
Regardless of your stance on the current situation, we ask that you please respect and follow all travel restriction guidelines and any cemetery operating hours, rules for visiting and social distancing. This is a difficult time for us all and it is understood that people may need to delay their visit until future dates. For those in this situation, we know Bob will hear your thoughts and prayers.
To everyone that knew Bob, thank you for being a part of his life and our family. We hope to see you all in the future.
For online condolences, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
To Bob's family - especially Jeff, Thomas, and Michael,

Very saddened to hear of Bob's passing. What a wonderful guy, always so friendly, knowledgeable, passionate about his clients and business and personal relationships (and about LSA!). I thought of him recently when I happened to see a black/black late 1960's/early 1970's Lincoln Mark Coupe. I remember having a conversation with him about those cars a few years ago. May you be comforted with many wonderful memories of him.
Paul Fioravanti
Friend
October 25, 2020
Robert was recommended to me for insurance, what a great job he did for me, Bucci family, I'm so sorry for your loss, Bob was an awesome person always there to help someone what a great guy! will be missed R.I.P.
Lloyd Morse
Friend
October 24, 2020
Dorice and family, we are so sorry with the passing of Bob. We will always remember our time with you and Bob and our years at Crestwood CC. Prayers to you and your family
Russ &Sandra Johnson
Friend
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry, Dorice. My thoughts are with you and your boys. Way too soon!
Tim Cleary
October 23, 2020
Dorice , Robert, Michael:
So sorry for your loss. I was a shock to me and Eileen when we found out about his passing. Will all always remember our good times together at Metacomet.
Bob was a very thoughtful and caring person, we will miss him.
Joe & Eileen Rainone
Joe Rainone
Friend
October 23, 2020
We will miss u Bobby , We will miss seeing u at the Bagel Shop every morning ,R.I.P
bagel express and deli
October 23, 2020
Dorice and family, please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. This year has been difficult without losing a loved one and I can't imagine how all of you are coping with your loss. Just remember that he is watching over you and he is in a better place. God bless. . . .
Darlene Ferland
Friend
October 23, 2020
My condolences to Dorise and boys. Bob was a great guy with a great personality. I remember him from Metacomet He always had a joke for you. I remember one year when Dorise was working He and the two boys came to my house for Thanksgiving we had a great time a memory that we will never forget. Rest in peace dear friend
Barbara Iannucci
Friend
October 23, 2020
So saddened by this news. Bob was not only a trusted advisor but good friend. He always had my best interest in mind -- "you are like my little sister!" Treasuring our shared birthdays together, I will miss him dearly. Deepest condolences to his beloved family.
Ginny McCormick
Friend
October 23, 2020
Bob was always fun to be around and a very genuine guy. He will be missed by all that know him.

Fellow classmate at La Salle Academy . My sincere condolences to Jeff and the entire family.
The Fioravanti Brothers
Bob Fioravanti La Salle Academy 1974
Classmate
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. We have been with the Bucci Agency for many years with both Bob and Jeff. R.I.P. Friend. The Burkes
Brian & Annette Marie Burke
Friend
October 23, 2020
Bob was a nice guy, loved golfing with him.
My sincere sympathy to his family.
Joe DiSanto
Friend
October 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Bucci Family on Bob's untimely passing.
May fond memories comfort you during this very difficult time.
His name will be added to the Book of Prayers in the Christian Brothers Chapel at La Salle.
Thomas Glavin, La Salle Academy
Friend
October 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Carole Johnson
Friend
October 23, 2020
Bobby Bucci was truly one of the good guys I have had the pleasure of calling a friend for almost sixty years. Quick witted, self effacing, complimented by a million dollar smile that lit up every room he entered. He was a mans man, with a generous heart, and a kind word for everyone. Godspeed my friend, until we meet again, the world is a bit less bright this week. May memories of good times shared be of some solace to the entire Bucci Family during this difficult time.
Bob Dillon
