Bucci, Robert A.
Robert A. Bucci, 64, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Dorice (Gendreau) Bucci for 42 years.
Born in Providence, Robert was the son of the late Albert E. and Gloria C. (Carlotti) Bucci and son in law of the late Dr. Alvin G. and Therese M. (Theriault) Gendreau.
Robert attended Blessed Sacrament School, LaSalle Academy and Providence College. He was a successful entrepreneur and then joined Prudential Insurance in 1976, as his father had done years prior. In 1987, he established A. R. Bucci Insurance Agency in North Providence with his brother Jeffrey, and in the 1990s also worked with Metropolitan Insurance.
He was an avid golfer all his life, a member of Crestwood Country Club, Metacomet Country Club and later Pleasant Valley Country Club. When he was not golfing, he enjoyed collecting vintage golf clubs, especially Wilson Putters.
Robert, like many, had a passion for automobiles. Since childhood, he was a collector and builder of automobile model kits and slot cars, and also owned many unique automobiles throughout the course of his life.
He was a loving and devoted father and always worked hard to support his family, making sure that they always had what they needed. He had an enormous heart, giving personality and was always willing to offer help or advice to a friend in need. An excellent cook, Robert always made sure to carry on important family traditions – weekly Sunday dinner and the Christmas Eve celebration of "La Vigilia".
Besides his wife, Robert is survived by two sons, Michael R. Bucci and Thomas M. Bucci of Providence, a brother, A. Jeffrey Bucci of Cranston and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, but never forgotten.
Funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The San Miguel School of Providence or a charity of your choice
.
A memorial service or celebration will be held at a future date to be determined and notification will be given. Until that time, we invite any of Bob's family, relatives, friends, clients, associates, etc. to offer their condolences at his gravesite at Saint Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, RI (Section P, Lot 189) beginning from October 31 forward.
Regardless of your stance on the current situation, we ask that you please respect and follow all travel restriction guidelines and any cemetery operating hours, rules for visiting and social distancing. This is a difficult time for us all and it is understood that people may need to delay their visit until future dates. For those in this situation, we know Bob will hear your thoughts and prayers.
To everyone that knew Bob, thank you for being a part of his life and our family. We hope to see you all in the future.
For online condolences, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com