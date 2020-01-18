|
GLASHOW, ROBERT A.,
89, son of the late Sarah (Bereson) and David Glashow passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Diana (Ziskind) Glashow; his three Children: David Glashow (Sue) of Barrington; Jill Padwa (Jeffrey) of Providence; Andrew Glashow (Amy) of Middletown. He is also survived by his sister Harriet Singer of Warren; seven grandchildren: Alex Cirillo (Mark) of Barrington, Mackie Glashow of Riverside, Jamie Freihofner (Sam) of Barrington, Joshua Padwa (Katherine) of Rumford, David Padwa of Los Angeles, Jacob Glashow of Middletown, and Sadie Glashow of Middletown; and three great-grandchildren Connor, Hallie, and Piper.
Bob grew up in Brookline Massachusetts and was a proud alumna of Brookline High School. He was a graduate of Washington University in St Louis and Bentley College in Massachusetts.
Bob was President and Owner of Woonsocket Sponging for over 60 years and a devoted member of the Woonsocket Rotary.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19th at 11:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope Street, Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Woonsocket Rotary Charitable Foundation PO Box 1212, Woonsocket, RI 02895 or a . Shiva will be held at home of Jill and Jeffrey Padwa; Sunday, 6-8 PM and Monday, 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 18, 2020