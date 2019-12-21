|
MARSHALL, ROBERT A.
57, of Cumberland unexpectedly passed away at his home on December 17th 2019. Robert was born in Providence on March 21, 1962. He spent 4 years as a radioman in the Navy and he worked for Verizon over 21 years as a telephone lineman. Robert loved to cook for his family and friends and would be elated if he could make you laugh. He was remarkably outgoing and enjoyed striking a conversation with anyone. He had a passion for sports and even coached hockey and baseball for many years.
Proceeded in passing by his parents (parents names), and sisters Roberta Lawton of Warwick, Rita Marie Burton of Connecticut, and Diane Marshall of Providence. He is survived by his beloved son Troy A Marshall of Solon Maine, and his sisters Eleanor Schneider of Cranston and Joann Hosley of Warwick.
Calling hours will be held at the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston on Sunday December 22nd from 2-4pm. Please visit:JWSFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019