Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
92 Hope St
Providence, RI
Robert A. McCagney


1928 - 2020
Robert A. McCagney Obituary
McCAGNEY, ROBERT A.
91, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. He was the husband of 67 years to Norma (Silva) McCagney. Beloved father of Kathleen (Tony), Roberta (John) and Caroline.
He was the brother of Eileen Wheeler, of Jean Perry and of his late brothers Edward and William McCagney.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 92 Hope St. Providence on Monday at 10am. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. Calling hours Sunday 4pm-6pm in the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence. In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to Fox Point Boys-Girls Club, 90 Ives Street, Providence, RI 02906 www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
