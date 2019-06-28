|
|
VIERA, ROBERT A. "Bob"
82, passed away at home Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was the husband of Marie Jane (Amaral) Viera; father of Deborah J. Knauss (Karl), Gary R. Viera (Connie), and Lynn M. Horne (Peter); grandfather of Erin and Kate Viera.
His funeral will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial with military honors will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Sunday 4-7 pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019