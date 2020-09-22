1/1
Robert A. Winter Jr.
1939 - 2020
Winter, Jr., Robert A.
81, passed peacefully at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence on September 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne Marie Brum. Born in Redding, PA he was a son of the late Robert A., Sr. and Florence (Wertz) Winter.
Robert served in the United States Navy. He graduated from Roger Williams College with a degree in electrical engineering and was the CEO and owner of Benwin Electronics Inc.
Besides his wife he is survived by a sister-in-law, Sharon Ratte; a niece, Tara Cannavino; a nephew, Christopher Szymkowicz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 24th at 10:00am in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Prayer service and visitation will be Wednesday, September 23rd from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
