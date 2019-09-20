|
GREENE, ROBERT ALLEN
91 of East Greenwich died peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He leaves his loving wife of 61 years Marilyn (Felthousen) and his four children Sharon (Steven), Robert Allen II (Niki), Todd (Sandra), Allison (Donald), 9 grandchildren, a great grandson and his brother Russell (Gigi). Memorial Service Monday September 23, 2019 at 11:30 at The First Baptist Church of East Greenwich, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 to 3pm. Donations in his memory may be made to First Baptist Church Endowment Fund, PO Box 551, East Greenwich, RI 02818 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For a complete obituary visit www.hillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019