Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
The First Baptist Church of East Greenwich
30 Peirce Street
East Greenwich, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen Greene Obituary
GREENE, ROBERT ALLEN
91 of East Greenwich died peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He leaves his loving wife of 61 years Marilyn (Felthousen) and his four children Sharon (Steven), Robert Allen II (Niki), Todd (Sandra), Allison (Donald), 9 grandchildren, a great grandson and his brother Russell (Gigi). Memorial Service Monday September 23, 2019 at 11:30 at The First Baptist Church of East Greenwich, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 to 3pm. Donations in his memory may be made to First Baptist Church Endowment Fund, PO Box 551, East Greenwich, RI 02818 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For a complete obituary visit www.hillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now