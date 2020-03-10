|
Quattrocchi, Robert Anthony
resided in Scituate for over 50 years. "You can't get there from here" Bob (Papa Q) died peacefully on March 8 (National Woman's Day) at the beautiful age of 85 surrounded by his family. Papa was stricken with "excessive democratic debate syndrome." Papa was the funniest, kindest, grumpiest, most dependable, sensitive, prankster, loving, dedicated, Harley Davidson genius, coin expert, amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and fur father anyone could wish for. His love of motorcycles took him all over the country terrorizing many with his practical jokes. Don't leave your bike unlocked, don't leave your tent unattended.
A son of the late Alli and Mary (Blondel) Quattrocchi, he was the beloved husband of Assunta (Festa) Quattrocchi. Loving father of Robert (Edwina) and Alli (Shana) of Scituate, Susan (Carmen) of Johnston, Carmela of Lincoln, Richard of Tampa, Fl and the late Peter and Maria (Tammy) of Scituate. He also leaves his siblings, William, Anthony, Jean Ribezzo, Marilyn McNeil and the late Richard and Alfred. He was also the fur father and fur grandfather of Sonny, Sergio, Sophy, Kozmo, Lady Angel, Samson, Baby, Moppy, Toby one eye, Lucy, Pepino, Pelu, Cardi, Fred, Lola, Patrick, Giselle, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Cali, Stash and Peaches.
He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School class of 1953, Harley Davidson Motor Factory Academy in Milwaukee, WI in 1954. He worked 40 years at Quatro Harley Davidson Motorcycle Company. He served in the US Army Military Police 503rd Police Battalion in Fort Bragg, NC during the Korean war era. Papa Q was the originator of Suzy Q's Place in Scituate.
"Christ doesn't want me" one of his favorite expressions in his old age. Christ took him home.
A Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday at 10am in St. Rocco's Church, 1903 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation Respectfully Omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 3810-0050. For condolences, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020