Robert Baxter

BAXTER, ROBERT
84, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Mary (Astley) Baxter. Among his survivors are his loving companion of 17 years, Denise Calderwood of Lincoln, and his two loving sons, Steven Baxter, US Navy Captain (ret.) and his wife Theresa of Las Vegas, NV and Robert S. Baxter and his wife Sue Anne of Swansea, MA. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
