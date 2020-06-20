Robert Baxter

BAXTER, ROBERT
84, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Mary (Astley) Baxter. Among his survivors are his loving companion of 17 years, Denise Calderwood of Lincoln, and his two loving sons, Steven Baxter, US Navy Captain (ret.) and his wife Theresa of Las Vegas, NV and Robert S. Baxter and his wife Sue Anne of Swansea, MA. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.