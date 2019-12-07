|
Fisette, Robert Bernard
92, of North Smithfield, left this earth peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in North Providence, he was a son of the late Ulric and Eva (Morin) Fisette. He was the beloved husband of Margaret E. (Casey) Fisette.
Robert proudly served his country in World War II as a Seaman 1st Class in the United States Coast Guard. He went on to work as a tool maker for the former Metalized Ceramics Co. until his retirement.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Bouffard Council, the Machinist Union, and was also a Narragansett Bay Wheelman. In recognition of his service during World War II, Robert was selected for the "Bravo Flight" Honor Flight Network. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox Fan.
Robert was happiest when he was with his family. He was a kind soul, who would go out of his way to help a stranger. A good and simple man, his legacy will be one of kindness.
In addition to his loving wife, Robert is survived by his children, Margaret M. (Fisette) Wharton and her husband Gary, whom he looked upon as another son, of Cumberland, Kevin R. Fisette of CT, Michael J. Fisette and his wife Gina of Carnation, WA, three grandchildren, Sean Wharton, Erica Fisette, and Meaghan Hurley, and two great-grandchildren, Delroy Wilson and Molly Wharton.
He was the brother of the late Roger Fisette, Benoit Fisette, and Martha Brott.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Raymond Church, 1240 N Main St, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2PM-5PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will take place at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Raymond Parish, 1240 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or HopeHealth, Attention: Philanthropy, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2019