|
|
BOYAJIAN, ROBERT
91, passed away peacefully at the Highlands on the East Side in Providence on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul and Zohra (Tajerian) Boyajian.
Robert is survived by his twin brother: Richard (Mr. B.) of South Attleboro, MA and a sister: Pauline Boyajian of Providence; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister: Grace Ohanian of Warwick.
Upon graduation from Central High School in 1945, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in the Southern Pacific. Entering civilian life again, he enrolled in the former School of Practical Art in Boston. Graduating with honors, he sought work in the commercial art field and went to New York where he began his career as a lettering artist for the Norcross Greeting Card Company. One year later he joined the J. Walter Thompson Advertising Agency where he later became Art Director. In 1996, the Art Department as abolished and their work was farmed out.
With a solid background as a designer, calligrapher and Art Director, he continued his career free lancing. Robert's work was exhibited throughout the United States and Europe and appeared in numerous books, magazines and catalogs. A recent publication called "One Hundred Calligraphers of NY" included his work. Robert conducted workshops on calligraphy which were popular throughout the United States and Canada. As a left hander, he shared with other "lefties" techniques used to position the paper to avoid smudging. Now a freelance artist and calligrapher, he claimed the following as clients: Cartier, Macy's, Tiffany, Eastman Kodak, Xerox, The Barclay Hotel, the New York Public Library, President Jimmy Carter, Cliff Robertson, The Type Director's Club and Nelson Rockefeller. Among the awards he received were: an Honorary B.F.A. Degree from the Art Institute of Boston, a Fellowship Award from the NY Club of Printing House Craftsmen, an award of Recognition and Appreciation from the International Association of Master Penman Engravers and Teachers of Handwriting and an Award of Appreciation from The Society of Scribes. He was also an Honorary Member of the Art League of Rhode Island.
In 1996, Robert retired to Newport, Rhode Island where he continued to live a productive life. He explored new avenues of expression, with his creations displayed throughout the shops of Newport as well as the Redwood Library and the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.
His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Noon in the Armenian Evangelical Church, 180 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9 AM – 11 AM. Burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifs in his memory may be made to: Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to a . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019