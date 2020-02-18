|
|
BERKELHAMMER, ROBERT BRUCE,
70, of Providence died February 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Miriam (Mitzi) Berkelhammer.
Bob was a native of Providence. He received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester and a law degree from Boston University. He practiced law in RI for 42 years, and was a partner at Chace, Ruttenberg and Freedman.
He was an avid hiker and cyclist. He loved the outdoors, was an Eagle Scout, and enjoyed years at summer camp. He instilled his love of outdoor sports in his children and spent many vacations sharing this love with his family. He was a past president of the former Jewish Family Services and the RI Jewish Historical Society, a member of Temple Beth-El and served on the boards of many local organizations.
In addition to his wife of almost 45 years, he is survived by his children: Jessi Berkelhammer and her husband Abraham Flaxman of Seattle; Max Berkelhammer and his wife E. Toba Pearlman of Chicago; and Abby Berkelhammer and her husband Scott Raker of Providence. He was the adored grandfather of Sidney and Ida, Maya and Louisa, and Aurora. He is also survived by Larry Berkelhammer and his wife Irma Botvin, the Honorable Robert Krause and his wife Marjorie, and Marcia Finkelstein.
Funeral services will be held TODAY, Tuesday February 18th at 1:00 PM at Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Ave, Providence with burial to follow at Sons of Israel and David Cemetery.
Shiva will be observed at his residence; Tuesday 7-9, Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9, and Friday 2-4.
Contributions may be made to Jewish Collaborative Services of Rhode Island.
For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2020