Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Robert Anderson
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St.
East Greenwich, RI
Robert C. Anderson


Robert C. Anderson Obituary
ANDERSON, ROBERT C.
88, passed away February 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Deborah C. (Sullivan) Anderson. He is survived by three sons; David R. (Linda), Stephen J. (Deborah) and Richard W. (Michelle); and 4 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 9th at 12:30pm at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Friday, February 8th 5-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of Care New England. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
