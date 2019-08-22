Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane
Robert C. Aubin

Robert C. Aubin Obituary
AUBIN, ROBERT C.
76, a retired self-employed master carpenter and cabinet maker passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was the husband of the late Pauline R. (Beauparlant) Aubin for 44 years and a son of the late Camille A. and Marguerite (Perrier) Aubin. Robert was the beloved father of Christine M. Aubin, (Allyson) of Warwick and Scott M. Aubin, (Stacy), of Knoxville, TN; loving grandfather of Kaitlynn, Christopher and Steven Aubin; Brother of Madeleine R. McMullen and Richard A. Aubin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Mr. Aubin was a 1963 graduate of Bellingham High School and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
His funeral will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Sunday 3-7pm. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
