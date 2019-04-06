Home

Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Garden Hills Drive
Cranston, RI
Robert C. Fay Obituary
FAY, ROBERT C.,
"Neighbor", 74, of Warwick, passed away Wednesday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Care Center. He was the husband of Helen J. (Conroy) Warcup Fay for the past fifteen years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Charles and Ruth (Artesani) Fay.
Bob worked in the stockroom at Narragansett Electric Company for thirty-five years before retiring in 2004. Prior to Narragansett Electric, Bob served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era.
Bob was a member of the William Shields American Legion Post 43, an avid golfer, and a longtime volunteer for the Dercums Disease Foundation.
In addition to his wife Helen, he leaves a son, David R. Fay; two daughters, Colleen M. Fay and Barbara A. Snow, and husband Robert; a sister, Maureen Feeney; his former wife Wendy (Nickerson) Fay; two stepsons, Thomas Warcup and wife Stephanie and James Warcup and wife Perlita; a stepdaughter, Debra Levesque and husband Andrew; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two nieces, and his cousin, Kathy Loiselle.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, at 9:15 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, (Rt117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Immaculate Conception Church, Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial, with military honors, will be in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Monday, 4:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to RI Dercums Research Fund, Inc., 21 Farmland Road, Warwick, RI 02889 in his memory will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
