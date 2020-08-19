LOURENCO, ROBERT C.

49 of Paula Lane, Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 15th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 7th, 1971 in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of Daniel T. Lourenco and the Late Ruth C. Lourenco.

Rob was an extremely hard worker and the owner of Rob Lourenco Hardwood Floors in Johnston, RI and the co-owner of 401 Auto Sales in Smithfield, RI. Rob had a kind heart and always helped others. He also had a passion for corvettes and was an avid car collector.

In addition to his father, Robert is survived by his siblings, Emanuel Lourenco, Dinarte Lourenco, Zelia Ponte and her husband Helder, Michelle Lourenco Sousa and her husband Paulo; 11 nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Joseph, Maranda, Daniel, Emanuel Jr., Alexia, Matthew, Jayden, Kaylee, Brandon, and Jaelynn; and three great nieces, Sophia, Bella and Gia, he also leaves behind his dog Pacino.

His Funeral will begin Monday August 24th at 8:30 am from Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, From 2pm until 6pm.



