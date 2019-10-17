|
REBELLO, ROBERT C.
70, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Born in Troy, New York, he was a son of the late Frank J. Beauregard, and the late Alberta (Curry) and Charles P. Rebello. He was the beloved husband of Margaret M. (Hanley) Rebello for 37 years. He was a machinist and a toolmaker for the former Leviton Manufacturing in Warwick for many years before retiring. He was a US Army veteran during Vietnam, also was a Green Beret in the Special Forces. He was also friends of Bill W. He enjoyed sailing his Cal on Narragansett Bay, and riding his Harley with his best friend Al, loved hunting season and skiing in the Alps in Europe. He also loved giving rides in his pontoon boat on Johnson's Pond. He loved his family and friends, and above all, his beloved dogs Faust and Gunner.
Besides his wife, he leaves three sons, Daniel Rebello of Warwick, Benjamin Rebello of Westbrook, Maine, and Aaron LeBlanc and his wife Stacey of St. Stephens, New Brunswick, Canada; two grandchildren, Taylor and Kelson LeBlanc.
His funeral services will be private. Please omit flowers, instead do a kind act for someone today. Information and condolences, visit PotvinQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2019