Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map

Robert Cahir Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Cahir Sr. Obituary
CAHIR, SR., ROBERT
"Bobby" March 15, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4 – 8pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In accordance with the state of RI no more than 25 individuals will be allowed to pay their respects at any given time. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Full obituary and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -