CAHIR, SR., ROBERT
"Bobby" March 15, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4 – 8pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In accordance with the state of RI no more than 25 individuals will be allowed to pay their respects at any given time. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Full obituary and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020