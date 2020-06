Or Copy this URL to Share

TWENTY FIRST ANNIVERSARY 1999 - 2020 ROBERT JOSEPH CALVINO Nothing can ever take away the love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger every day, remembrance keeps him near. ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS, YOUR LOVING FAMILY





