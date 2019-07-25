|
DAUPHINAIS, ROBERT Chief, CFD
50, Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday. He was the son of Richard G. Dauphinais and the late Sandra A. (Maynard) Dauphinais. Bob was an active member of the Chepachet Fire Department for 34 years where he was serving as Chief for the last 19 years. Bob was also the Head of Building Maintenance for the Town of Glocester where he worked for the last 27 years. Bob has been a pillar in the community and those who know him can find comfort that he lived his life to the fullest.
In addition to his father, Bob is survived by his wife Ericka, his children, Robert and Tiffany Dauphinais and Mary Lowell. He was also the loving "GrandBob" to Greggie, Robert III, Gage, Ann, MaciLee, Noah, and MariLou. Bob also leaves his brothers, Richard, Jason, Kevin and Dale Dauphinais and his sister, Shelly Zadziejko, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life for a visitation on Saturday from 9am-1pm in Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Funeral and burial will be private. Please omit flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to Boston Medical Center or the FDNY Foundation. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019