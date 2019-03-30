|
Crowell, Robert
Robert F. Crowell, 88, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI, the son of Minot J. and Frances F. Crowell. Before moving to Bristol, he lived in Barrington for 18 years.
He grew up in Central Falls and attended their public schools. He graduated form the Boston School of Practical Arts and was a packaging display designer in the Blackstone Valley area for most of his life.
A former 32nd degree mason, he was a past master of the now defunct Union Lodge #10 in Pawtucket. He was an avid 'S' boat sailor, tennis player, and always proud of the fact that he was left-handed.
He is survived by Dianne, his beloved wife of 62 years. He is also survived by a daughter Marcia Tomaselli and her husband Michael of Bristol, a son Jonathan and his dear friend Amy Whitfield, also of Bristol, a son Robert and his wife Dawn of Haverhill, MA as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son James and innumerable precious cats.
Cremation and burial will be private. If desired, donations may be made to the Dianne Crowell Scholarship Fund at Roger Williams University, Bristol or to the Bristol Animal Shelter
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019