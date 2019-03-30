Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Crowell


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Crowell Obituary
Crowell, Robert
Robert F. Crowell, 88, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI, the son of Minot J. and Frances F. Crowell. Before moving to Bristol, he lived in Barrington for 18 years.
He grew up in Central Falls and attended their public schools. He graduated form the Boston School of Practical Arts and was a packaging display designer in the Blackstone Valley area for most of his life.
A former 32nd degree mason, he was a past master of the now defunct Union Lodge #10 in Pawtucket. He was an avid 'S' boat sailor, tennis player, and always proud of the fact that he was left-handed.
He is survived by Dianne, his beloved wife of 62 years. He is also survived by a daughter Marcia Tomaselli and her husband Michael of Bristol, a son Jonathan and his dear friend Amy Whitfield, also of Bristol, a son Robert and his wife Dawn of Haverhill, MA as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son James and innumerable precious cats.
Cremation and burial will be private. If desired, donations may be made to the Dianne Crowell Scholarship Fund at Roger Williams University, Bristol or to the Bristol Animal Shelter
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.