Conley, Robert D.

Conley, Robert D. "Bob" 93, of East Providence passed away peacefully Sunday November 15, 2020 in Hope Health in Providence. He was the loving husband of Marie Armington Conley.

Robert was a World War II veteran he served in the Navy, also he was a Fire Fighter for East Providence where he achieved the rank of Battalion Chief until he retired in 1986. He was a caddy at Wannamoisett Country Club for many years, and a longtime resident of Prudence Island (which he loved).

He leaves his wife Marie Armington Conley, Stepson Michael Armington & wife Jean of Rumford, RI. Brother John (Jake) Conley & wife Carol of Rumford, RI along with numerous nieces, nephews & grandchildren. He was the son of the late John & Dorothy (Munro) Conley, and stepdad to the late Edward Armington.

All Services will be private. A donation in Bob's Memory can be made to the Prudence Island Volunteer Fire Department, 0292 Narragansett Avenue, Prudence Island, RI 02872



