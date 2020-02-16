Home

Robert D. Corry

Robert D. Corry Obituary
CORRY, ROBERT D.
87, of Shirley Drive, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Leach) Corry.
He is survived by two sons, Jay D. Corry, and his wife Amy-Beth, of Richmond, and James C. Corry of Sherman, CT; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Corry, Molly Corry, and Sam Corry. He was the brother of the late Doris H. Nightingale.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
