|
|
GOULD, ROBERT D. "Bob"
90, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.
Born in Westerly, he graduated from Central High School, Providence in 1947 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from March 1950 to February 1952. On December 4, 1954 he married Barbara Ann (Sue) Smith of MA. The couple moved to Warwick in 1959.
He was the owner of the Standard Tap in Providence from 1977-1988. He later worked for Warwick Hanger Manufacturing Company in Westerly.
Bob and his wife were part of a group of 6 couples that enjoyed frequent social occasions and events together. Referring to themselves as the "Dirty Dozen", they had a tradition of traveling on "mystery" weekends, where one couple would plan an entire weekend, while the others didn't know where they were going until they got there.
His very active social life also included playing cards, particularly cribbage and being a Member of Harmony Lodge #9 F&AM and the East Natick Vets. An avid fisherman and boater, he always looked forward to his annual trips to Maine spending time with friends and enjoying the region's great fishing spots.
Above all, the most important thing in life was always his family. He was the son of the late Elizabeth (Denham) Hooper and step-son of the late Albert Hooper. He is survived by his children: Robert B. Gould & his husband Patrick, Gary M. Gould & his wife Jodi, and Suzanne M. Carey & her husband Jay; his grandson Christopher Denson & his wife Julianne, and by his siblings Barbara Cotrone & her late husband Frank, Albert Hooper, and Joseph Hooper & his wife Sandra.
A memorial service and interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer´s Association, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 (). Condolences may be offered to the family & memories of him shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020