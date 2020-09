Or Copy this URL to Share

GOULD, ROBERT D.

April 4, 2020 Husband of the late Barbara A. "Sue" (Smith) Gould. Father of Suzanne Carey, Robert & Gary Gould. Memorial service Fri., Oct. 2 at 10:30 at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick (also live streamed on Carpenter-Jenks Facebook page). Visitation prior from 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial private.



