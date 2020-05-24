|
|
PARENTI, ROBERT D.
37, of North Scituate, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2020. He leaves behind his cherished daughter, Roselynn McLintock. Born in Providence, Robert was a son of Elaine M. (Izzi) Parenti of North Scituate and the late Ronald R. Parenti. He was a CNA at the Eleanor Slater Hospital, Cranston.
Robert is also survived by his two brothers, Ronald D. Parenti of North Scituate, and Richard D. Parenti and his wife Rosa of Coventry. He was the loving uncle of Ronald G. Parenti of North Providence.
Mr. Parenti's funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020