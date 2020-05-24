Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Parenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Parenti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Parenti Obituary
PARENTI, ROBERT D.
37, of North Scituate, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2020. He leaves behind his cherished daughter, Roselynn McLintock. Born in Providence, Robert was a son of Elaine M. (Izzi) Parenti of North Scituate and the late Ronald R. Parenti. He was a CNA at the Eleanor Slater Hospital, Cranston.
Robert is also survived by his two brothers, Ronald D. Parenti of North Scituate, and Richard D. Parenti and his wife Rosa of Coventry. He was the loving uncle of Ronald G. Parenti of North Providence.
Mr. Parenti's funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -