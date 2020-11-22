1/1
Robert David Dicenso
DICENSO, ROBERT DAVID
85, beloved husband of Carol DiCenso, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary earlier this month. Robert was the loving father of his two sons David and Geoffrey, and his daughter-in-law Susan.
Robert was predeceased by his parents Panfilo and Pia and his siblings Michael, Ann and Benjamin. Robert graduated the University of Rhode Island in 1956 and earned a master's degree in 1972. His career spanned 34 years working for the State of Rhode Island, retiring in 1990 as an associate director of the Rhode Island Department of Health.
After retirement, Robert taught nursing home administration at Providence College. He also served on the board of directors of Aging 2000, as well as the Alliance for Long Term Care and Saint Antoine's Residence in North Smithfield.
His presence was a gift to those who knew him, and he will be dearly missed. His funeral is private and there will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable donation in Robert's name to Saint Antoine CNA Training Program, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
