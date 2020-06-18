DiVOZZI, ROBERT JR.
58, of Cranston, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Denise (Notarianni) DiVozzi.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Elaine (DePetrillo) DiVozzi and the late Robert DiVozzi; son-in-law of Mickey (Folco) Notarianni and the late Fredrick Notarianni.
Robert was a self-employed carpenter and former owner of DiVozzi Bakery.
Robert was the devoted father of Robert DiVozzi III, Deric DiVozzi and Bobbie DiVozzi; loving grandfather of Robert DiVozzi IV. He was the dear brother of Jean Pareu and her husband Allan, Karen Scarcella and her late husband Sergio and the late David DiVozzi. He was the dear brother-in-law of Dawn Caparelli, Louis Notarianni, Fredrick Notarianni, Jr. and Michael Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church 927 Atwood Ave. Johnston. Burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.