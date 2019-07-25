|
BENOIT, ROBERT E., "BOB"
passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 at the age of 92 after a brief illness. He had lived in FL with his second wife Dolores Benoit since 1997 who predeceased him in 2013. Bob was a WWII veteran who met and married his first wife Erna, while serving with the post war military government in Germany. Bob and Erna returned to East Greenwich to raise their family in 1946.
He is survived by his two children, Geraldine Graham of Morriston, FL and Richard (Diane) of East Greenwich. He also leaves four granddaughters, nine great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob was the son of the late Arthur and Evelyn Benoit who both died when he was very young and was raised by his late Aunt and Uncle, George and Irene Benoit.
Bob was a self – employed contractor for many years until he had been badly burned in a serious fire. Upon his recuperation he was appointed EG Postmaster by the late Se. Claiborne Pell in 1956, and remained in that position until his retirement in 1986.
He later moved to Ocala, FL in 1997 with his second wife Dolores Benoit and remained there until his death. He also leaves his two beloved cats, CJ and Oscar.
Calling hours: Sunday July 28 from 3-5 pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of ones' choice.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019