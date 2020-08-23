Bescherer, Robert "Bob" E.
Robert E. (Bob) Bescherer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in his home at The Branches of North Attleboro at age 94.
Born in Attleboro, Massachusetts in 1926, Bob was a mischievous youth, enthusiastic about music and the outdoors. A family friend introduced Bob to skiing and hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains, starting Bob on a lifelong passion.
After high school graduation in 1944, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, serving for two years as a mechanic on a repair ship in the Pacific. Returning after the end of World War II, Bob entered Norwich University (class of 1951) in Northfield, Vermont, where he majored in mechanical engineering and spent many hours hiking and skiing with his college friends in the mountains of northern New England. One memorable adventure in June 1950 involved Bob and a close friend climbing the Grand Teton in Wyoming, without a guide or technical equipment.
Bob met his wife Virginia (Ginny) at a ski club party in 1957 and the two were married in 1958. Bob and Ginny had two daughters, Andrea and Suzanne, and moved to Bristol, RI in 1961. During these years, Bob worked as an engineer for Dixon Corporation in the burgeoning field of plastics, before following his entrepreneurial instincts and founding two companies in Rhode Island. The second company, Aspects, Inc., of Warren, RI, manufactures and sells a variety of birdfeeders and window thermometers, continuing to this day to support the flourishing birdwatching population in the United States. Bob loved the challenge of designing new birdfeeders to defeat squirrels and enhance the experience of his treasured birds, and his home back yard always featured at least a dozen new birdfeeder designs under his careful observation.
While always a hard worker, Bob loved his free time. He and his wife Ginny traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe as well as China, Patagonia, New Zealand and The Galapagos Islands, always with a camera in hand. Skiing primarily at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, Bob and Ginny also took annual ski trips to Europe and to Park City and Alta, Utah with friends and family. When not skiing and traveling, Bob sang baritone in several barbershop quartets and Attleboro's Jewelry City Harmonizers for many years. He also spent hours swimming in Mt. Hope Bay with his family and practicing his golf swing – in the backyard, at the driving range or on the course. Bob could often be found reading and making notes in "how to" books on a wide range of topics including golfing, skiing, photography and computers, always in the pursuit of excellence.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Christian and Minnie Lovenbury Bescherer, his sister Alice Bescherer Breese, and his wife Virginia M. Bescherer. Bob is survived by his daughter Andrea and her husband Michael Teichman of Medfield, MA, his daughter Suzanne and her husband John Klose of Kingston, RI, and his two granddaughters, Emily Teichman and Sarah Teichman.
A private burial service will be held in August and a service celebrating Bob's life is planned for the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Benchmark One Company Fund, 201 Jones Road, Suite 300 West, Waltham, MA 02453; to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or https://www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift
; or to Blithewold Arboretum, 101 Ferry Road, Bristol, RI 02809.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200