Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Robert E. Bouchard


1946 - 2019
Robert E. Bouchard Obituary
BOUCHARD, ROBERT E.
Robert E. Bouchard 72, of Winter St. passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. He was the husband of Ann C. (Robbins) Bouchard. He is survived by two sisters, Jo-Ann Bessette of FL, and Barbara Bonin of Providence. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place,W6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For complete obituary visit, www.fournierandfournier.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019
