Robert E. Bubar Sr.
BUBAR, ROBERT E., SR.
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband for 59 years to the late Alice V. (Silva) Bubar and a son of the late Ralph and Evelyn (St. Pierre) Bubar, Sr. In his younger years, Robert was a commercial fisherman out of Galillee in Point Judith. He later worked at Gorham Manufacturing as a silversmith until his retirement. He was a Korean War Veteran serving with the 9th Air Division in the US Air Force. He is survived by his children all of Warwick, Cheryl A. Smith (William), Lori M. Kuhn, Robert E. Bubar, Jr. (Dawn), Susan L. Bubar (Andrea), and Paula J. Bubar. He was the loving grandfather of William, Paul, Jessica, Alyssa, George, and Ian; and loving great-grandfather of Bianca, Noelle, Alana, Michael, Daniel, and Bryson. He was also a loving brother to his late siblings, Maxine Johnson, Wallace Bubar, Ralph Bubar, Jr., and Patricia O'Neill. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6-9 PM in The Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 AM in St. Rita Church, Oakland Beach Avenue. Burial will follow in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
September 21, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janice Hopkins
