BURNS, ROBERT E.
74, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Providence. He was the husband of Moraine M. (Tebbetts) Burns. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Robert was a son of the late Roosevelt and Louise D. (Roy) Burns. He worked at the Forensic unit at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston for 35 years. In addition, Robert was a proud US Army Veteran.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his three loving children, Deana Burns Dutton (Ronald) of Philadelphia, Damon Burns of Warwick, and Robin Symonds of Orlando, FL. Robert was the cherished grandfather of Raven Symonds, Ariel Burns, and Avrie Burns. He was the dear brother of Verrona Burns Brown (William), Juanita Parker, Grady Roosevelt Burns, Valerie Sims (William), Bishop Isaac R. Burns, and the late Aver Burns, Timothy Burns, and Yvonne M. Sylvester.
Robert was known for his love of fishing, boats, soul music, fashion, and his beloved family. He also loved his crime shows, while enjoying his favorite sweet treats. Always a champion for the underdog, he was very generous to those in need. Robert had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller.
Robert's funeral services will take place on Friday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Military Honors will take place at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
74, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Providence. He was the husband of Moraine M. (Tebbetts) Burns. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Robert was a son of the late Roosevelt and Louise D. (Roy) Burns. He worked at the Forensic unit at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston for 35 years. In addition, Robert was a proud US Army Veteran.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his three loving children, Deana Burns Dutton (Ronald) of Philadelphia, Damon Burns of Warwick, and Robin Symonds of Orlando, FL. Robert was the cherished grandfather of Raven Symonds, Ariel Burns, and Avrie Burns. He was the dear brother of Verrona Burns Brown (William), Juanita Parker, Grady Roosevelt Burns, Valerie Sims (William), Bishop Isaac R. Burns, and the late Aver Burns, Timothy Burns, and Yvonne M. Sylvester.
Robert was known for his love of fishing, boats, soul music, fashion, and his beloved family. He also loved his crime shows, while enjoying his favorite sweet treats. Always a champion for the underdog, he was very generous to those in need. Robert had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller.
Robert's funeral services will take place on Friday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Military Honors will take place at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.