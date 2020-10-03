May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Richard DiCarlo
Friend
October 1, 2020
Rest easy Clarky..you were a respectful guy.. When I think of you I will remember you making everyone laugh..
Kevin O. Lynch
October 1, 2020
Thanks for the great memories .Rest in peace. Ray Selwyn
Ray Selwyn
Friend
October 1, 2020
Cant believe your gone baby. I just know you'll be my guardian angell xoxo
Donna Veader Ruscio
Significant Other
September 30, 2020
Kim wilson
Friend
September 30, 2020
I will miss you vibrant smile and laugh. Love you my brother
Chris Clark
Brother
September 30, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Robert E. Clark Jr. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father feels your pain. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
