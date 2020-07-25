DeBLOIS, Robert E., Sr.
86, of Weston, MA and formerly of Warwick, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Constance A. (Picerne) DeBlois. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Arthur J., Sr. and Loretta (Ducharme) DeBlois.
Mr. DeBlois was a graduate of The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. In his younger days, Mr. DeBlois worked alongside his dad and other family members in their family business, DeBlois Oil Company of Pawtucket. He went on to serve as the owner and president of the business until his retirement. Mr. DeBlois was very active in the Rhode Island community, serving as Director on the boards of local business and charitable organizations including Care New England, Butler Hospital, Kent Hospital, Old Stone Bank and Picerne Properties. Strong values and the ideals of his Catholic faith lead to the support of many organizations including MADD, UCAP, The Little Sisters of the Poor and the Wolf School.
Mr. DeBlois leaves two daughters, Deborah Kellett and her husband, Mark, of Weston, MA and Rosemary Crean and her husband, John, of Cumberland; a son, Robert DeBlois, Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Saunderstown. He also leaves eleven grandchildren, Kate Milley, Beau, Abby, Laura, Kara, Brendan, Jessica and Derek DeBlois, Yana Durishin, Megan & Connor Kellett, Fletcher & Flynn Crean, two great-grandchildren, Evelyn & Jacob Milley and many nieces and nephews. He was the loving father of the late Carol Ann DeBlois and Stephen DeBlois, and the brother of the late Arthur J. DeBlois, Jr., Claire Canning and Charles DeBlois.
Mr. DeBlois was a pilot, an equestrian champion, and enjoyed golfing with friends at the Warwick Country Club where he served as President. But his true passion was his family; his beloved wife Connie, their five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With a personality that was larger than life he touched many and will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Interment in the family lot at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence will be private due to Covid restrictions. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to The Development Office, Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to The Butterfield Home & Chapel, Cranston. For online condolences visit: TheButterfieldHome.com