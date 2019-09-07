The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL
1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A)
Narragansett, RI
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:45 AM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL
1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A)
Narragansett, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea
864 Point Judith Road
Narragansett, RI
Robert E. Dupre
DUPRE, ROBERT E
87, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dolores M. (Albanese) Dupre for sixty-five years.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Dr. Guyon G. and Cecile (Forest) Dupre.
Loving father of Cynthia Wilson, Judith Dupre, B.J. Dupre, Susan Dupre and Peter Dupre. Inspiring Papa of Robert and Lily Wilson, Brendan and Emmet Gaffney, Genevieve, Zepheryn, Chandler and Annie Dupre, and great-granddaughter, Serena Lis. He will be deeply missed by many.
Funeral Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield. VISITING HOURS Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McAuley Ministries or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. For full obituary, visit NardolilloFH.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
