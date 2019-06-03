|
EGERTON, SR., ROBERT E.
91, formerly of Ferncrest Drive, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. He was the beloved husband of the late Caroline (Duckworth) Egerton.
Born in Cumberland, a son of the late Albert and Charlotte (Tucker) Egerton, he had lived most of his life in Cumberland, and had also lived five years in Litchfield, ME.
Mr. Egerton worked as the Plant Engineer at Narragansett Coated Paper, Pawtucket for fifty-six years, retiring in 2008. He was also the former owner of Pemetiq Farm in Litchfield, ME. He was a member of the Maine Farm Bureau and Litchfield Farmers Club; was a former member of Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland, where he was a member of the Men's Club; was a member of Four Corners Community Chapel, Cumberland; and was a Past President of the Cumberland Grange. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. An avid camper, he spent over thirty years camping at the Bourne Bridge Campground. He was affectionately known as "Bicycle Bob", for his enthusiasm for cycling in his later years.
He is survived by two daughters, Sarah Mittleman, and her husband Steven, of Framingham, MA, and Amy Dark, and her husband Irving, of Lincoln; three sons, Robert E. Egerton, Jr., and his wife Angela, of Edgartown, MA, John Egerton, and his wife Karen, of North Smithfield, and William Egerton, and his partner David Thorpe, of Houston, TX; one sister, Janice Martel of Cumberland; one brother, Richard "Skip" Egerton of Wakefield; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Dwight L. Egerton; grandfather of the late Patrick Egerton; and brother of the late Albert Egerton, William Egerton and Phyllis Schofield.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Monday, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Four Corners Community Chapel, P.O. Box 7128, Cumberland, R.I. 02864 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 3, 2019