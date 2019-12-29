Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Road
Johnston, RI
Robert E. Farland

Robert E. Farland Obituary
Farland, Robert E.
73, of Johnston, passed away on December 25, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia M. (McMahon) Farland for 45 years. He is survived by his daughter Carissa H. Farland, his granddaughter Aria, his brother Eugene W. Farland of Orange, CA, his sister Joan H. Caouette of Rehoboth, MA, seven sister-in-laws, eight brother-in-laws, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Eugene A. Farland and Helen Farland (Balkun).
Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5-8PM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Avenue North Providence. His funeral will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Road, Johnston. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to of RI. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
