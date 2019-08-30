|
|
MERCIER, ROBERT "BOB" E.
82, passed away peacefully Monday, August, 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Adelaide Mercier for nearly 30 years. Survived by Sandra Mercier, Robert Mercier Jr., James Mercier, Cathy Silva, Gail Mercier, Kerri-lyn Palumbo. 13 Grandchildren & 11 Great-Grandchildren. Brother of Margaret Harris, Arlene Palombo, Daniel Mercier, Barbara Kelner, and the late Marjorie and Joseph Mercier.
Funeral arrangements are private. For Full Obituary: IANNOTTIFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019