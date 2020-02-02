|
|
Murphy, Robert E.,
86, of Highland Avenue, Providence, passed away January 30, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Philomena D. (Coyle) Murphy for 52 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Marie Antoinette Cecile (Langevin) Murphy. He grew up in the Olneyville section of the city with his mother, his late sister Betty, and his maternal grandparents. He was also the brother of the late Edward J. Murphy. He served in the army during the Korean War. Mr. Murphy was a Records Clerk for the Providence Police Department and a Medical Clerk at the Eleanor Slater Hospital.
Bob was involved in many communities: He was a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament parish, a member of the Irish Ceilidhe Club and the Ireland 32 society. He enjoyed the beach, cars, and a good high low jack card game with friends and family. He was an avid fan of the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox and relished every championship. He and Philomena traveled several times to her home country of Ireland, where he enjoyed his family both in the North and the Republic. One of his greatest joys was cooking for and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Philomena, he is survived by his children, Robert P. Murphy of Annapolis, MD, Monica C. Murphy of Newton, MA, Moira A. Murphy DiBiasio of Woonsocket, RI, as well as their spouses, Colleen, Susan and Ken. He also leaves four grandchildren, Conor Husband, Sophie Husband, Luke Murphy and Cole Murphy.
Bob's funeral will begin on Tuesday, February 4, at 8:45 am from Russell J. Boyle Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Avenue, Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 3, from 4 to 7 pm.
For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020