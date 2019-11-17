|
Tavares, Robert E
Robert E. Tavares, 79 of Warren, died Wednesday, at RI Hospital. Born in Dartmouth, Ma, a son of the late Manuel and Bertha (Green) Tavares. He was the husband of Judy (Minor) Tavares. He was a mechanic for Commonwealth Electric before retiring in 1998.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Patricia Tavares of Acushnet; Robert Tavares, Jr. of New Bedford, and Tristan Tavares of Warren. He was the step father of William Blais and his wife Kara of Warren. Brother of Barbara Mullen; Shirley Wordell and David Tavares. He was the grandfather of Erica Forit; Michael Holmes and the late Steven Lizotte. Step grandfather of Robert Leone. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Smith Funeral & Memorial Services. His funeral will be held Monday, November 18th, 10:00am at St John's Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington, RI. In lieu of flowers please make donations to of RI, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 or The Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St, Providence, RI 02903
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2019