|
|
AMARAL, ROBERT F.
85, previously of Grassmere Avenue and currently of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Medeiros) Amaral.
Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late William P. and Musetta (Richmond) Amaral. Mr. Amaral was a Sales Engineer of automatic plating equipment at Technic Incorporated before he retired and was also an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was the former President, a manager and coach in the East Providence Central Little League for a total of 35 years, founder and former Director of the East Providence Girls Softball League,for which a field will be dedicated in his name in April 2020, Past East Bay LL District Administrator for Girls Softball, Past member of the East Providence Council Knights of Columbus #1528, Elks Lodge, Bristol, former President and member of the Silver Spring Golf Course and also the former President of the Bridgeway Association Board in Ft. Myers.
Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Robin Lee Lozito and her husband Frank of Seekonk and Barbara Jean Farrand and her husband Gary of Swansea, two grandchildren, Kerri (Field) Kanter and her husband Ross and Eric Lozito, two great grandchildren, Olivia and Reece Kanter and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William P. Amaral.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Friday 4-8. In lieu of flowers contributions to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa Florida 33607 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020