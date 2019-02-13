|
FASCIANO, ROBERT "Bob" F.
82, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family Monday, February 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Lucy A. (Lombardi) Fasciano. Born in Providence, a son of the late Pasquale and Concetta (Cannavo) Fasciano. Mr. Fasciano was a construction inspector for the RI Department of Transportation retiring in 2010 after 28 years. He was a Smithfield resident for 53 years, a 20-year member of the Son's of Italy Renaissance Club of N. Providence and the Mt. Pleasant Bowling League. He loved fishing, dancing, playing cards with his family, gardening, and going to the Foxwood Casino.
In addition to his loving wife Lucy, he was the devoted father of Robert R. Fasciano (Colleen) of N. Kingstown, Sandra A. Sousa (John) of Bristol and Sylvia A. Medeiros (late Richard) of Smithfield. He was the grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5. He was the brother of the late Adelina Gennari, Dorothy Forrest, Helen Worden-Williamson, Florence Ring and Pasquale Fagiano.
His funeral will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2019