Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Robert F. Longtin


1931 - 2020
Robert F. Longtin Obituary
LONGTIN, ROBERT F.
Beloved husband of Gladys (Pichie) Longtin for 68 years passed away peacefully May 3rd. He leaves his two children, Richard R. and his wife Diane; and Michael P. and his wife Lori. Robert was the proud grandfather of Jessica (Longtin) Dower; Ashley (Longtin) Delahunt and Robert Michael Longtin the loving great-grandfather of Kaiden and Andre Delahunt. He was the former owner of Bobbi's Catering and Tony's Tap
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, A celebration of Mr. Longtin's life will be held at a future date. Contributions can be made in Mr. Longtin's memory to the A.L.S. Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. A disease that his sisters and a niece and nephew have endured. Full obituary and condolences at monahandrabblrsherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
