LONGTIN, ROBERT F.
Beloved husband of Gladys (Pichie) Longtin for 68 years passed away peacefully May 3rd. He leaves his two children, Richard R. and his wife Diane; and Michael P. and his wife Lori. Robert was the proud grandfather of Jessica (Longtin) Dower; Ashley (Longtin) Delahunt and Robert Michael Longtin the loving great-grandfather of Kaiden and Andre Delahunt. He was the former owner of Bobbi's Catering and Tony's Tap
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, A celebration of Mr. Longtin's life will be held at a future date. Contributions can be made in Mr. Longtin's memory to the A.L.S. Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. A disease that his sisters and a niece and nephew have endured. Full obituary and condolences at monahandrabblrsherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020