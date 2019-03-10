|
|
STRAIN, ROBERT F.
91, passed away at the home of his daughter Caroline S. Lang in Matamoras, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Bob was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on December 31, 1927. He was the son of the late Joseph F. Strain and Julia Collins Strain. Bob is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Marguerite Slattery Strain. Bob was a veteran of World War II having enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17, and serving for the duration of the war. As a young man Bob worked as a plumber before beginning his 22-year career with Glenwood Range Company as a sales representative. In 1966 Glenwood transferred him to Rhode Island and he moved with his family to Narragansett. Bob loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved woodworking, and enjoyed designing and building furniture. He liked to spend time in his garden, tending to his flowers and birdwatching. Bob was a member of St. Thomas Moore Parish for 53 years, and served as a trustee and Eucharistic minister. Bob is survived by his brother Joseph R. Strain and his wife Lorraine of Springfield, his three children, Sister Mary Ann Strain, CP of Farmington, CT, Robert F. Strain, Jr. of Narragansett, RI, and Caroline Lang and her husband Richard of Matamoras, PA, four granddaughters, Stephanie Merrick, and her husband Christopher, Rachel Smith, Julia Kent, and Grace Gutschmidt and her husband Aaron, as well as six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9-10am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, South Kingstown. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to . For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019