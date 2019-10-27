|
Walsh, Robert F.
Of Boston and Mashpee, formerly of Savin Hill, died October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Karylann M. (Rooney) Walsh. Loving father of Robert W. Walsh of Quincy, Alyson Walsh and her husband John Lowrey of Lincoln, Rhode Island, and Courtney Coletti and her husband Dave Coletti of Quincy. Grandfather of Ryan, David, Fiona, Jack, Maeve, Kate, Aine, Rocco, and Giovanni. Brother of Jack Walsh and his wife Trudy of Dover, Donald Walsh and his wife Holly of Savin Hill, and the late James and his wife Ellen Walsh. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for visiting hours in Loyolla Chapel at Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Boulevard, Dorchester, on Tuesday, October 29, from 4-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Cecilia Church, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston, on Wednesday morning, October 30, at 11:00 AM. Bob was a real estate developer and former Director of the Boston Redevelopment Authority. He graduated from Boston College High School, Class of '59, and Saint Michael College, Class of '63. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Paul Sullivan Housing Trust at Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118, or The Walsh Family Scholarship at Boston College High School. Interment will be private. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019