Robert F. Warner
1926 - 2020
Warner, Robert F.
Cumberland,
Robert F. "Bob" Warner, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home.
Bob was born in Central Falls, but resided in Cumberland for the last 50 years. Bob was predeceased by his parents Robert F. & Mary (O'Neil) Warner.
Bob was a local successful businessman, he was the owner & operator of Warner's Appliances for over 40 years. In his earlier career he was co-owner of Chelo & Warner Furniture. He was a friend to all and enemy to none. Bob had a passion for dancing which began at Warner's Dance Halls located throughout the Blackstone Valley area. He was a lover of cars and had the ability to put any car sales person in their place . He was known for his quick wit and his kind and generous spirit.
He is survived by a devoted daughter Mary Beth Arnold (Steve) of Narragansett. A Son and his caretaker Robert Warner Jr., of Cumberland. His adored granddaughter Healy Tsagaroulis (Peter) of South Kingstown. Bob also leaves his long time companion Margaret (Maggie) Lyons of Lincoln.
Bob's Life Celebration will be held on Saturday beginning with Visiting Hours from 11 AM to 12:30 PM followed by a prayer service at 12:30 PM, in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
OCT
3
Prayer Service
12:30 PM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Bob was the best. He was always so helpful and generous with his time and talent. He never asked for anything in return. I will miss him so much as many people will. May he rest in eternal happiness.
Pat Roselli
Friend
