Fournier, Robert
Robert M. Fournier, a resident at Trinity Health and Rehabilitation in Woonsocket, passed into eternal life on May 8, 2020. Born in Pawtucket on 4/25/47, he was the son of the late Joseph P. Fournier and Doris (Courtois) Fournier.
After graduating from St. Raphael Academy in 1965, Robert enlisted in the RI National Guard, and earned a BA at Stonehill College in 1970. As a RI real estate broker and entrepreneur in the 1970s and 1980s, neighborhoods he developed/initiated in East Greenwich included Quail River, Coveside Meadows and Whispering Woods.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard J. Fournier of Beverly, Massachusetts, John F. Fournier of Florida and Ronald R. Fournier and his wife Heather of Pawtucket. He also leaves several nieces. Due to public health restrictions, calling hours are respectfully omitted and the burial ceremony will be private.
Donations in Robert's name may be made to the RI Community Food Bank.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020