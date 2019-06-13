|
Egan, Robert Francis
94, of Warwick, died on Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John R. and Margaret T. (Cambell) Egan. He was the loving husband of Gertrude "Trudy" B. (Farnum) Egan. Robert was a proud WWII Air Corps veteran.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick, RI 02886. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 9-10AM Saturday morning at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 13, 2019