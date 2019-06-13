Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800 Greenwich Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
360 Cowesett Rd
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Francis Egan


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Francis Egan Obituary
Egan, Robert Francis
94, of Warwick, died on Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John R. and Margaret T. (Cambell) Egan. He was the loving husband of Gertrude "Trudy" B. (Farnum) Egan. Robert was a proud WWII Air Corps veteran.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick, RI 02886. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 9-10AM Saturday morning at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now