Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Robert G. Baccari Obituary
BACCARI, RET. CPD, ROBERT G.
70, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Mary Katherine (Esposito) Baccari. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Ido and Joann (Brigida) Baccari.
Robert was a police officer for the Cranston Police Department for 24 years before retiring as a Detective in the Special Investigations Unit. He served as a board member for the Cranston Police Retiree's Association, as well as a member of the Santa Maria Di Prata Society and St. Mary's Feast Society. He enjoyed being with his family and golfing.
Besides his wife Kathy, he is survived by his loving son Erik R. Baccari and his wife Loriann of Cranston; cherished granddaughter Olivia Ann Baccari; and dear brother John Baccarie of Sterling, CT.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor Framingham, MA 01701. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
